Duo pedal into Court following bike theft

Source: New Zealand Police

Two people who allegedly stole an E-Bike from two teenagers in Belmont last weekend have been caught by Police.

At about 2.30pm on Saturday two teenagers riding their E-Bikes along Lake Road were confronted by two people who pulled up next to them in a vehicle.

Waitematā East Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Williams, says the male passenger has allegedly demanded the bike and presented a knife towards the victims.

“The man has then allegedly pushed one of the victims off the bike before assaulting him and riding off on the bike.

“Officers have then made a number of enquiries and were able to confirm a registration for the vehicle.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Williams says quick Police work resulted in two search warrants being executed at properties in Belmont and Ōtara yesterday.

“Two people were then taken into custody at the Ōtara property.

“A number of other stolen items were also located at the address, however enquiries remain ongoing to locate the bike.

“I would like to acknowledge the work of all staff involved. This is a great example of cross district collaboration and support to hold offenders to account who are causing ongoing harm to our community.”

A 28-year-old man will appear in North Shore District Court today charged with aggravated robbery and three counts of shoplifting.

A 31-year-old woman charged with resisting Police, assaulting Police and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search will appear in North Shore District Court tomorrow.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI