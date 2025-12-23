Three new measles cases – two in Auckland and one in Wellington, Health New Zealand says

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/ US CDC

Health New Zealand has announced three new cases of measles, with two in Auckland and one in Wellington.

It brings the total number of cases to 35 across the country.

One of the locations of interest linked to the new cases was Queensgate Mall in Lower Hutt on 5 and 11 December, but visitors there were considered casual rather than close contacts.

There were also several locations of interest between Canterbury and Queenstown, including the Chemist Warehouse in Riccarton, and the Fairlie Bakehouse and Mount Cook visitor centre.

A full list of locations of interest is available here.

