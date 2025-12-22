Water-related incident, Waikawau

Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a report of a person missing in the water near Waikawau boat ramp.

Police were called about 9.45am after someone was reported to be in difficulty in the water off the Thames Coast Road.

One person had made it safely to shore and raised the alarm that a second party was still in the water.

Police, including Police Eagle, Coastguard Howick and Auckland Coastguard Air Patrol, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand have responded.

The second person has not been located at this stage and the search is ongoing.

