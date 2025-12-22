Water-related incident, Waikawau

By
LiveNews Publisher
-
0
2

Source: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a report of a person missing in the water near Waikawau boat ramp.

Police were called about 9.45am after someone was reported to be in difficulty in the water off the Thames Coast Road.

One person had made it safely to shore and raised the alarm that a second party was still in the water.

Police, including Police Eagle, Coastguard Howick and Auckland Coastguard Air Patrol, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand have responded.

The second person has not been located at this stage and the search is ongoing.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI

Previous articlePerson in serious condition after vehicle, pedestrian collide in Mount Eden
Next articleNZ-AU: Hinen Brings Next-Generation All-in-One Energy Storage to Solar & Storage Live UK 2025

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR