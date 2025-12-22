Person in serious condition after vehicle, pedestrian collide in Mount Eden

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

One person is in a serious condition after a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian in Mount Eden, Auckland.

Police were called to the scene at the intersection of Dominion and Balmoral Roads at 11.40am on Monday.

The person in a serious condition has been taken to hospital.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit had been notified.

