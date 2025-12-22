Watch live: Prime Minister and Trade Minister on deal with India

Source: Radio New Zealand

Prime Minster Christopher Luxon and Trade Minister Todd McClay are holding a media conference regarding a free trade deal with India.

RNZ understands the government has struck a free trade deal with India.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon promised to do so in his first term, and negotiations were formally launched in March.

Supplied / Prime Minister’s office

He visited the country for four days in April, and Trade Minister Todd McClay has been on several trips there since.

Indian media reported over the weekend that an agreement had gone through the country’s cabinet.

Two-way trade between the two countries currently totals about $3.14 billion a year. About $718m of that is exports from New Zealand, primarily wool, logs and apples.

– more to come

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand