Prime Minister celebrates historic India FTA

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says the conclusion of an India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement is a landmark moment for New Zealand.

“I am delighted that, just nine months after Prime Minister Modi and I launched negotiations on this deal during my visit to India, Trade Minister Todd McClay and his counterpart Piyush Goyal have delivered.

“We made a campaign commitment to New Zealanders to secure a Free Trade Agreement with India in our first term, and our countries have pursued this with determination. This is about our plan to fix the basics and build the future.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for New Zealand exporters, with tariffs immediately removed on more than half of New Zealand’s current exports to India from day one. The gains are wide-ranging and significant.

“India is the world’s most populous country and is the fastest-growing big economy – and that creates opportunities for jobs for Kiwis, exports and growth.

“Since the election, Todd McClay has visited India seven times. The Foreign Minister has visited India twice. Earlier this year, I led New Zealand’s largest-ever trade mission to India. And New Zealand has hosted India’s President and two Ministerial visits from India.

“The result is a high-quality trade agreement with a trusted partner that will deliver deep and lasting benefits for New Zealand.

“I have just spoken to Prime Minister Modi, who shares our excitement to further cement the strong relationship between New Zealand and India,” says Mr Luxon.

