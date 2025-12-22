Free Trade Agreement with India confirmed

Source: Radio New Zealand

The government has confirmed the conclusion of free trade negotiations with India with significant wins for several industries – but limited gains for dairy.

Trade Minister Todd McClay says the new agreement – expected to be formally signed off next year – will eliminate or reduce tariffs on 95 percent of exports, with wins for kiwifruit, apples, meat, wool, coal, forestry, and more.

“It puts New Zealand exporters on an equal or better footing to our competitors across a range of sectors and opens the door to India’s rapidly expanding middle class,” he said.

Almost 57 percent of exports would be duty-free from day one of the agreement coming into force, he said, “increasing to 82 per cent when fully implemented, with the remaining 13 per cent subject to sharp tariff cuts”.

Only limited gains were secured for dairy, with duty-free access for re-exports, bulk infant formula, and a 50 percent tariff cut for high-value milk albumins under a quota.

Dairy access to Indian markets was always going to be the holy grail for a free trade agreement with India – highly valuable but difficult to obtain.

McClay said dairy access would be future-proofed with a clause automatically triggering consultation for renegotiation of dairy access if India negotiated better terms with other comparable countries.

The deal would also be reviewed one year after it comes into force.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the gains from the deal were “wide-ranging and significant”.

“We made a campaign commitment to New Zealanders to secure a Free Trade Agreement with India in our first term, and our countries have pursued this with determination,” he said.

“Since the election, Todd McClay has visited India seven times. The foreign minister has visited India twice. Earlier this year, I led New Zealand’s largest-ever trade mission to India. And New Zealand has hosted India’s president and two ministerial visits from India.

“The result is a high-quality trade agreement with a trusted partner that will deliver deep and lasting benefits for New Zealand.”

He said he had just spoken to India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “who shares our excitement to further cement the strong relationship”.

McClay also highlighted a kiwifruit quota nearly four times current exports, with a 50 percent tariff applying once the quota is reached; agreement for preferential market access for apples and mānuka honey; and geographical indication rules for specialist and iconic New Zealand product names.

The deal would also establish a process for 1667 three-year work visas a year, focusing on priority roles on the Green List like doctors, nurses, teachers, ICT and engineering jobs.

Up to 1000 places would also be provided on New Zealand’s Working Holiday Scheme, matching Australia’s FTA with India.

The agreement would also include a Treaty of Waitangi clause.

India FTA Key details:

Duty-free access on almost 57 percent of NZ exports from day one, increasing to 82 percent when fully implemented, with the remaining 13 percent being subject to sharp tariff cuts

Immediate tariff elimination on sheep meat, wool, coal and over 95 per cent of forestry and wood exports

Duty-free access on most seafood exports, including mussels and salmon, over seven years

Duty-free access on most iron, steel and scrap aluminium, over 10 years or less

Duty-free access for most industrial products, over five to 10 years

50 per cent tariff cut for large quota of apples – nearly double recent average exports

Duty-free access for kiwifruit within a quota almost four times our recent average exports, and tariff halved for exports outside of quota

Duty-free access for cherries, avocados, persimmons and blueberries, over 10 years

Tariffs on wine reduced from 150 percent to either 25 or 50 percent (depending on the value of the wine) over 10 years, plus a “Most Favoured Nations (MFN)” commitment

Tariffs on mānuka honey cut from 66 percent to 16.5 percent over five years

MFN status and liberalisation across services exports

Duty-free access for dairy and other food ingredients for re-export from day one

Duty-free access for bulk infant formula and other high-value dairy preparations over seven years

50 percent tariff cut for high value milk albumins within a NZ-specific quota equal to current export volumes

The deal also includes chapters on Customs Facilitation and Clearance, Technical Barriers to Trade, Sanitary and Phyto-Sanitary Standards, Culture, Trade and Traditional Knowledge, Economic Cooperation, Trade and Sustainable Development.

India’s economy is forecast to grow to $NZ12 trillion by 2030.

Two-way trade in 2024 was about $3.14b, with New Zealand exports making up about $718m of that – primarily in wool, logs and apples.

