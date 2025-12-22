Police seek witnesses following crash, Pyes Pa, Tauranga

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash on Cheyne Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga, last week.

Police were called to the crash, where a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle, around 11.10am on Thursday 18 December.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.

Police understand the crash occurred around 10.30am and are asking for anyone who may have witnessed this, or has any information about the incident, to please contact Police.

Information can be provided through 105, either online or over the phone. Please use reference number: P064829344.

