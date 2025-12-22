Police arrest eight after gang targeted drug-bust in Southland

Source: Radio New Zealand

A Southland police operation has ended in a mass drug and firearms bust, after police executed 12 search warrants around Invercargill.

Police said eight people were arrested after they seized methamphetamine, firearms and more than $3000 in cash.

Operation Diablo was led by Southland’s Organised Crime Group and Criminal Investigation Branch, with support from specialist teams including a Drug Detection Dog unit.

Police said they were targeting gang-related drug offending.

Detective senior sergeant Greg Baird said the social harm caused by illicit drugs was significant.

“Gang members facilitating this don’t care about the damage they cause,” detective Baird said.

“We will continue to find and prosecute those who think this sort of criminal activity is acceptable. People deserve to live, work and play in our communities without these negative influences ruining their plans.”

Police arrested five men and three women who have appeared in the Invercargill District Court charged with possession for supply of class A and class drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm and threatening behaviour.

Police investigations are ongoing, and further charges and arrests have not been ruled out.

During Operation Diablo, police seized:

Over 32 grams of methamphetamine

Various quantities of cannabis

Firearms and ammunition

More than $3,000 in cash

Multiple electronic devices

