Pair arrested after reports of stealing three full shopping trolleys from Auckland Kmart

A south Auckland woman will spend Christmas Eve in court after being charged with shoplifting at Kmart.

Police were called to Kmart in Botany about 10:30am on Sunday, after someone reported seeing a man and a woman stealing three shopping trolleys filled with items.

“Police have made a number of enquiries and subsequently located the vehicle at an address in Great South Road, Manurewa,” senior sergeant Simon Cornish said.

“Two people were quickly arrested and about $400 worth of goods were recovered from the vehicle.”

Cornish said Christmas was “a time for giving, not taking”.

Though two people were arrested, police only said a 35-year-old woman was charged with two counts of shoplifting and driving without a license.

She is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday.

