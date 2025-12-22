Drunk driver heading from Gore to Te Anau hits four times legal alcohol limit

Source: Radio New Zealand

Police have arrested a drunk driver heading from Gore to Te Anau who was four times the legal alcohol limit.

They said they pulled the woman over at 7:30am on Sunday, after reports of a vehicle repeatedly crossing the centre line.

Police said “smell of alcohol, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech” greeted them as they walked up to the vehicle.

A breath test revealed the woman was four times the legal limit, driving completely impaired and on little sleep after leaving a hen’s do.

The 38-year-old is due to appear in Gore District Court on 21 January.

She has also been issued a 28-day driving suspension notice.

Acting senior sergeant Christopher Rigby said police were disappointed to see poor choices being made.

“The driver was seen driving erratically and its incredible that no one was hurt on the road.

“We always encourage people to sort sober drivers, rideshare or taxi if they have plans to drink. There’s no excuse to drinking and driving,” senior sergeant Rigby.

Police said to immediately call 111 if you see dangerous driving.

