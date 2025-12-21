Woman arrested after stabbing, witnesses sought

Source: Radio New Zealand

A woman has been arrested, as police continue to investigate a stabbing in a central Wellington bar, and they have renewed a call for anyone who saw what happened.

Emergency services were called to the Ace of Spades Bar in Allen Street, about 1.30am Saturday, 13 December, where they were told a man had been stabbed.

As a result of investigations, a 34-year-old woman has now been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“The stabbing allegedly occurred during an altercation involving a small number of patrons,” Detective Sergeant Graeme Muir said. “The victim was stabbed in the abdomen and sustained serious injuries.”

Police believe other people were present when the incident happened and would like to speak to them. They have also asked for anyone who has footage from the bar on the night to come forward.

Police earlier said bar security staff intervened when the altercation broke out and separated the groups involved.

Staff then helped the stabbed man, who was taken to Wellington Hospital, where he was in a stable condition on Monday.

The woman arrested is now scheduled to appear at Wellington District Court on Monday, 22 December.

Anyone with information was asked to call Police on 105, or visit their online page at 105.police.govt.nz and to quote file number 251213/4525.

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or on their website.

