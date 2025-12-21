Man has some sexual abuse charges acquitted, others ended with hung jury

Source: Radio New Zealand

A man accused of sexually abusing a boy into his teens has been acquitted on some charges, while others left a hung jury.

Michael Mclean has been on trial in the Auckland District Court, with his defence calling the allegations nonsense and claiming they never happened.

Mclean originally faced 33 charges, including performing indecent acts on a person under 16, grooming and sexual violation.

One of the lawyers for Mclean told RNZ the Crown pulled a number of charges early in the trial, including all but one of the sexual violation charges, leaving Mclean to face 25 charges.

Jurors entered deliberation last Wednesday and came back on Friday, acquitting Mclean on six charges.

The jury was hung on the remaining 19.

