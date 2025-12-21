Police arrest one, seek witnesses to Wellington city bar stabbing

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Sergeant Graeme Muir, Wellington Criminal Investigation Branch:

Police have arrested one person while investigating a recent stabbing at an Allen Street bar in Wellington.

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear at the Wellington District Court on Monday 22 December.

What we know is around 1:30am on Saturday 13 December, Police were called to the Ace of Spades bar following reports a man had been stabbed.

The stabbing allegedly occurred during an altercation involving a small number of patrons. The victim was stabbed in the abdomen and sustained serious injuries.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed or may have video footage of the incident.

Enquiries to date have established that other members of the public were present when the altercation occurred.

We encourage those people to contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online, and reference the Police file number 251213/4525.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

