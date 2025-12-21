Fiery crash blocking lanes on State Highway 1

Source: Radio New Zealand

Emergency Services are working at the scene of a fiery crash, and police warn it has closed State Highway One lanes near Hampton Downs.

No one was seriously injured in the crash on Sunday, police said in a statement.

However the vehicle had caught fire after the crash.

Northbound lanes of the Waikato Expressway were closed while the crashed vehicle and response teams were blocking the road.

They asked motorists to stay away from the area.

The Transport Agency said a detour was in place by exiting SH1 onto Te Kauwhata Road and rejoining the highway at the Mercer on-ramp.

