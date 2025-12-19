Ruatiti homicide: Search for Mitchell Cole continues

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Police

Police say they still have not found 29-year-old Mitchell Cole, who has been missing since his father and stepmother were killed in a double homicide.

Friends of sheep farmer husband and wife Brendon and Trina Cole said they were found dead at their Murumuru Road property on Saturday.

Their son, Mitchell Cole, has been named as a person of interest by police.

Police have also issued a warrant against him for the unlawful possession of firearms.

Police said enquiries to locate Mitchell Cole were ongoing.

They earlier said they were focusing their search efforts on a remote area.

Police have advised the public not to approach Cole and to call 111 if they see him.

They said they would not name the victims who were killed until they had been formally identified by the coroner.

