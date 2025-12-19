Vincent Ding Peng Hii set to spend two years in prison for running illegal immigration scheme

Source: Radio New Zealand

A 54-year-old Auckland man will spend two years in prison after running an illegal immigration scheme for six years.

Vincent Ding Peng Hii created fake job offers and business records to enable 24 foreign workers to come to New Zealand.

Hii pleaded guilty to 24 charges of supplying false or misleading information to immigration authorities.

The scheme spanned multiple companies, and Hii rented office spaces to pretend he was hiring migrants for skilled jobs between 2015 and 2021.

“Hii went to great lengths to create the illusion of legitimate employment, including arranging for applicants to attend rented offices in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch in case of verification visits by immigration officers,” MBIE investigations manager Jason Perry said.

Hii was sentenced at the Auckland District Court to two years and two months’ imprisonment.

Immigration NZ is reassessing the immigration status of the 24 workers affected by the scheme.

“We take this type of offending extremely seriously,” Perry said.

“This was a deliberate and calculated attempt to undermine the integrity of New Zealand’s immigration system.”

