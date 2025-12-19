Further appeal for information following Queens Park arson

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to investigate following an arson in Queens Park, Windsor on Wednesday 3 December.

Police received a report at around 12:20am that four vehicles had been deliberately set alight.

As part of our investigations, we would like to hear from anyone who was on or around Queens Drive between 12am and 12:30am on Wednesday 3 December , or anyone with information that could assist.

Please contact Police via 105 either over the phone or online, referencing file number 251203/6133.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

