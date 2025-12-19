Bethell’s Beach: Lifeguard shortage, club house yellow-stickered

Source: Radio New Zealand

As Kiwi’s flock to the beaches in the summer heat, the need for surf lifeguards couldn’t be greater.

But Surf Life Saving New Zealand says with the growing population, they’ll need 1000 volunteers and supporters over the next three years, especially at Auckland’s wild west coast beaches.

One of those popular black-sand beaches, Bethell’s, has been identified by Water Safety New Zealand as one of the country’s drowning blackspots.

But with its club house still yellow-stickered after Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023, they’re struggling to retain the number of volunteers needed to keep people safe in the water.

At Bethell’s Beach Surf Lifesaving Club in Auckland, lifeguards were setting up for the day ahead, towing out the rescue boat and pulling out warning signs and first aid gear.

Patrol Captain Finn Stevenson was called out from Omaha’s Surf Lifesaving Club to work part of the season during his university holidays.

“The mornings are pretty cruisy, because on the west coast we start at 11. We usually do a team training or at least get out for a surf, or a quick workout.

“Then we set up around about 10:30am, get down to the beach, assess the conditions and go from there.”

But it’s not all smooth sailing.

The night before Checkpoint visited, the team carried out a multi-person rescue that could have ended in tragedy.

“Pretty much it was just a bunch of seven teenagers just got caught in a rip and even though there wasn’t a lot of surf… there’s still a good undertow.”

“They just couldn’t get back in and a few people were struggling, so we put a boat in the water and picked them up.”

Stevenson said a large percentage of rescues occurred after patrol hours.

Battered by years of ocean spray, wind and rain, the Bethells Beach Surf Lifesaving Club is still standing, despite half of it being washed away during Cyclone Gabrielle.

State of club house far from ideal

Northern regional manager and local clubbie Lauren Parnell said while they were still able to operate, it was far from ideal.

“When the storms came, it took half of the club away, now we’re left with where we are now, luckily we saved our first aid room, our bathrooms and our gear shed.

“But it was a big impact for us, we’ve learnt how to function, I think we can function really well with what we’ve got, but the new club coming in a couple of years is going to be a lifesaving thing for us.”

Parnell said the club house was a community hub that attracted volunteers, but now it was a shell of its former self.

“The thing with having a great big club house is it’s an attractive thing for young guards and older guards.

“We’re quite rural, so it means we don’t have that ability for the kids to stay out and the patrols to stay out.”

“Trying to retain the membership without having that club house is hard.”

Parnell said they received $5 million to go towards the the club’s rebuild from the government’s cyclone rebuild fund.

But they still needed to fundraise an additional one million dollars in order to restore the building to its former glory.

“We have had to adjust with the resources that we’ve had and pull on extra things that we can to meet the demand.

“[Universities] are out, high schools are out, the heats up, the water’s warm, we’re seeing a lot more activity after hours when the sun goes down.”

Bethells Beach lifeguard Haytham Aumua said with the recent hot weather, people had been coming to the beach for a dip after work.

“Since the weathers getting a lot nicer, people start coming to the beach a lot later in the day and we’re off the beach Monday to Friday at 7pm.

“We’re seeing a lot more rescues happen after 7pm.”

Aumua said the conditions on Auckland’s west coast aren’t like some beaches. The raging surf could sweep people off their feet before inescapable rips dragged them out to sea, she said.

After Cyclone Gabrielle, more underwater holes and troughs appeared along the black sand coastline creating new, often stronger currents.

Haytham Aumua gave Checkpoint a tour on one of the club’s beach buggies.

“So there’s always a nice little rip right by this island.

“Because the tide is going out, it isn’t much of a concern but the tide does fill in quite a bit and comes all the way up through the rocks,” Aumua said.

People underestimate power of the sea

The Bethell’s lifeguards are also kept busy by people who go fishing off the jagged rocks that jut out into the Tasman sea. They often underestimate the size of the swell or are hit by freak waves.

“That’s where Cable Bay is, so there’s a cable that runs around and there’s actually a lifesaver out there,” Aumua said.

“We get lots of fishermen out there, they walk out and then when the tide changes and starts coming in, it fills in a lot more and they get stuck out on that rock.”

Lifeguard from North Piha Kate Adolph said lifeguards could prevent rescues while on duty, but after hours they could only respond.

“If the lifeguards aren’t on duty, just don’t get in the water, it’s not worth the risk and if you were to get into trouble, no one might be there to help you.”

According to Water Safety New Zealand, 74 people drowned in New Zealand last year. There have already been 70 drowning this year as we head into peak summer.

