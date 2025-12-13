Drug dealing dad to lose more than half a million dollars in asset seizures

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/ Police

More than half a million dollars of riches from organised crime could be stripped from a Wellington methamphetamine dealer after a court order, while his children also face seizures, police say.

A judge has granted a profit forfeiture order against Wayne Namana totalling $653,000 – the amount police calculated as the unlawful benefit he received from his offending.

“Wayne Namana lived the high life profiting from the drugs he pushed into the community, but a judge has brought his party to a close,” police said in a statement released on Saturday.

In 2019, Namana was sentenced to five years and seven months in jail after being charged with heading a network that sold and supplied methamphetamine in Wairarapa.

Another investigation, this one aimed at seizing Namana’s assets, was brought before Justice Dale La Hood on Friday.

La Hood granted a profit forfeiture order against the now 67-year-old Namana valued at $653,000.

“Methamphetamine causes serious harm to our communities, and has a particularly harmful impact in smaller communities, like the Wairarapa,” Detective Sergeant Macdonald said. “Police will continue to target organised crime offenders through both criminal and civil court jurisdictions,”

What is being seized from Wayne Namana?

So far, Namana has made a settlement valued at around $240,000, which will include forfeiting a property in Masterton, cash, money from bank accounts, seven vehicles, seven motorbikes, and a payment of $91,000, police said.

But he could still stand to lose around $400,000 more, if, or when, police identify other assets that could be seized, police said.

Detective Sergeant Alex Macdonald said Namana had enriched himself at the expense of the community, and said the result was a “significant win” against organised crime.

Supplied/ Police

“Wayne Namana lined his pockets from misery and suffering… Users of the drugs that Namana pushed suffered, along with their families and the community,” Macdonald said.

“A massive amount of work went into tracking the profits he made and it’s satisfying being able to strip these assets from him. It’s a great day.”

Other people connected to Namana also face seizures

Two of Namana’s children were also convicted for involvement in his criminal syndicate, police said.

Chanel Namana was sentenced to six years and four months for her role in the drug dealing, while Merepeka Namana was sentenced to nine months home detention.

Profit Forfeiture Orders had been made against both of them.

While another man connected to the operation, Michael Hanna, has had a $5 million profit forfeiture order made against his assets.

Hanna was earlier convicted for supplying methamphetamine to the group, and was sentenced in 2019 to 12 years and eight months prison, police said.

A tool to ensure crime doesn’t pay – police

The court orders for seizures were made under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act, which allows assets to be taken from people proved to have been involved in significant criminal activity. It includes powers to seize assets not proved to be directly connected to the crimes, but of equivalent value.

The act grants police and courts the power to reduce criminals gains and so works to reduce the temptation to commit crimes for profit, police said in the statement.

“The profit forfeiture orders issued in these proceedings demonstrate the [short-sightedness] of unlawful benefit received by the offenders,” Detective Sergeant Macdonald said.

“Police will continue to work to strip organised crime groups and their associates of their illegitimate wealth.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand