Young person escapes youth justice facility near Christchurch

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Google Maps

A young person has escaped from a youth justice facility in Canterbury.

RNZ understands the facility they escaped from is Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo in Selwyn.

In a statement, police said officers were making inquiries to locate the youth who “absconded” on Saturday morning.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive of youth justice services and residential care Dean Winter confirmed it was working with police to find the person.

