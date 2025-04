Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Police can now release the name of the woman who died in a crash on State Highway 1, Marton on 26 March.

She was 24-year-old My Marie Harder Clemensen, from Khandallah, Wellington.

Police send our condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

