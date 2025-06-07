NZP (an ICE Pharma Company) named ExportNZ ASB Exporter of the Year 2025

Source: Business Central



NZP (an ICE Pharma Company) has been named Exporter of the Year at the 2025 ExportNZ ASB Central Region Export Awards.

NZP celebrated their win of the supreme award at the Palmy Conference + Function Centre in front of an exuberant crowd on Friday June 6 – the first time the gala dinner for the central region has been hosted in Manawatū.

In partnership with ASB, these prestigious awards honour the success of central region exporters in international markets.

The judges were impressed by NZP’s clarity of purpose and ongoing commitment to innovate, collaborate and progress their business. This steadfast vision also saw NZP win the Gallagher Insurance Best Established Business Award.

“Not only excelling in the Best -Established category, NZP were a dominant force in both the innovation and sustainability categories. We wish them every success at the NZTE International Business Awards later this year,” said the judges.

This year the ExportNZ ASB Central Region Export Awards debuted a new format, which will see Palmerston North and Wellington alternate hosting the awards biannually – reflecting the success of the exporting industry across the wider central region.

The choice of Palmerston North this year highlights their thriving export sector and the region’s role as a pivotal logistics ecosystem for New Zealand.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith opened the event – followed by a virtual address from Hon .Todd McClay, Minister for Trade & Investment, Agriculture, Forestry and Associate Minister for Foreign Affairs.

ASB Head of International Trade Mike Atkins, who presented the Exporter of the Year award, said this year’s finalists covered a broad spectrum of industry and international markets.

“We were delighted to celebrate the achievements of the Central Region export sector in Palmerston North for the first time and were impressed by the large number of finalists. It was particularly inspiring to see the level of innovation being adopted by many exporters, including some world firsts. Congratulations to all finalists and award winners – the region should be proud of these amazing achievements,” said Atkins.

ExportNZ Central Regional Manager Amanda Liddle said: “ExportNZ is delighted to honour the wonderful calibre of finalists in these awards. The sheer number of businesses who have put themselves through the process of entering this year has blown us away and we are very proud to be celebrating their achievements.

“We would like to thank all the judges for their time and effort in selecting and awarding the nominees and winners. With such stiff competition, there is significant work that goes into making these final decisions and we are lucky to have such fantastic judges.

“Our special congratulations to NZP (an ICE Pharma Company) for picking up the ASB Exporter of the Year award. They are a prime example of the innovation and resilience exporters need to show in order to succeed in an increasingly volatile global market.

“We are also excited that the winners will automatically move to the final stage of the New Zealand International Business Awards in November. We congratulate all the finalists and winners for their contributions to the export community.”

ExportNZ Executive Director Joshua Tan said: “ExportNZ is proud to celebrate all of tonight’s winners and finalists. Despite ongoing uncertainty in the global trading environment, New Zealand exporters continue to rise to the challenge – innovating, seizing new opportunities, and driving economic growth. The exporters recognised tonight represent the very best of Kiwi enterprise, and we look forward to watching and supporting their continued success.”

The full list of winners is available below.

– 2025 ASB Exporter of the Year : NZP (an ICE Pharma Company)

– Gallagher Insurance Best Established Business Award: NZP (an ICE Pharma Company)

– DHL Best Emerging Business: DownUnder Honey

– Centrepoint Wellington Excellence in Innovation Award: The Village Goldsmith

– Business Central Excellence in Sustainability: BioLumic

– Judges’ Choice Award: IPU New Zealand and OBO