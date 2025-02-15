Serious crash, Niagara-Tokanui Highway, Southland

Source: New Zealand Police (District News)

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash that has closed Niagara-Tokanui Highway at Quarry Hills, Southland.

At least two people were injured, one critically and another seriously, after the vehicle they were in rolled.

The incident happened about 8.35pm, between McManus Road and Quarry Hills Fortification Road.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending, and the road is likely to be closed overnight.

