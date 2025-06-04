Education – Open Polytechnic launches new Introduction to Generative AI micro-credential

Source: Open Polytechnic



A new micro-credential developed by Open Polytechnic, New Zealand’s specialist online learning provider, in conjunction with Spark, offers businesses and individuals the opportunity to understand and utilise Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Introduction to Generative AI micro-credential, now open for enrolment, provides ākonga (learners) with an introductory understanding of how generative artificial intelligence can drive efficiency and innovation in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Topics covered in the micro-credential include practical guidelines for getting the most out of generative AI, the ethical use of AI, and Māori data sovereignty.

“Open Polytechnic is a world leader in online and distance education with significant expertise in educational technology,” says Open Polytechnic Executive Director Alan Cadwallader.

“We are pleased to be able to combine our expertise with a company like Spark NZ to provide opportunities for busy adult learners to upskill in AI and learn more about the latest advancements.”

“By completing this micro-credential, ākonga will learn how to integrate generative AI tools into their workflows, enhance communication, and leverage these technologies to streamline operations and enhance overall performance. This highly relevant micro-credential will also teach ākonga about the ethical implications and limitations of generative AI uniquely applied in an Aotearoa New Zealand context.”

Once ākonga (learners) have completed this micro-credential, they will have a basic understanding of Generative Artificial Intelligence to support their productivity, in both personal and work contexts, and know how to assess the generated content for accuracy, quality, and relevance.

This micro-credential is relevant for people in different industries including media and entertainment, advertising, education, healthcare, and finance.

Open Polytechnic has been pleased to work with Spark in the development of this NZQA accredited micro-credential.

Spark is on its own AI journey, with a focus on upskilling its people through Te Awe, a skills acceleration programme within Spark that is building the “hard to access” specialist digital skills needed in today’s world.

“As the use of AI accelerates, we want to ensure that the skills shift we are experiencing does not further entrench existing inequities within the technology sector and our community. When we created Te Awe, our ambition was to eventually extend offering the digital skills and opportunities to learn them, to those groups who currently have low participation rates in the tech sector, to ensure we are intentionally growing a more inclusive high-tech workforce pipeline for the future,” says Heather Polglase, Spark People and Culture Director.

“We are excited to build on Spark’s Te Awe foundations and take that next step now with the creation of an NZQA accredited Generative AI micro-credential. We have taken our learnings from Te Awe and collaborated with Open Polytechnic, as a business division of Te Pūkenga, to create a nationally recognised micro-credential, that will equip more New Zealanders with the skills and knowledge to co-create and engage with AI meaningfully.”

Spark will be sponsoring micro-credentials for 30 digi-coaches (digital teachers) from around the country, who are a part of a Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa programme to support digital literacy in local communities. These digi-coaches will work in public libraries and community venues to help upskill digital literacy skills for local citizens.

“We’re excited to be one of the first to engage with this new GenAI micro-credential”, said Laurence Zwimpfer, Operations Director for the Digital Inclusion Alliance Aotearoa.

“We have invited 30 jobseekers on our Digi-Coach programme to complete this course as part of their 13-week training, which includes work placements in libraries and other community organisations. We believe this will give them a real advantage in securing jobs and helping the communities and organisations that they work with to better understand and use GenAI tools.”

Ākonga who complete the micro-credential receive a digital badge that can then be shared on social media or mentioned on a work-related CV.

The Level 3 micro-credential can be completed online in 40 learning hours, with two intakes each month, making it ideal for personal or professional development.

. Terms and conditions apply. If you are a business or individual that is interested in utilising AI technology, then go to the Open Polytechnic website . Terms and conditions apply.

At a glance

Open Polytechnic

Introduction to Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) micro-credential

Credits: 4

Total learning hours: 40 – study online at your own pace, up to 16 weeks to complete

Cost: $99 including GST