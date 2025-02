Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

A man has died following a crash involving a ute and a motorbike on Parihauhau Road, Parikino this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the scene around 1:40pm.

The motorcyclist was located deceased, and the occupants of the vehicle were uninjured.

The Serious Crash Unit has completed a scene examination and the road has since reopened. 

