First Responders – Black Jack Road vegetation fire update #4

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



Crews are now standing down for the evening at the Black Jack Road fire but helicopters will remain operating until 6.30pm.

Crews will be back on site from 6am tomorrow and three helicopters will start work on the fire at 6.30am.

Shane Bromley, Incident Controller, says the crews did a great job on the fire today and it is now contained and under control.

“Crews extinguished hot spots on the east of the fire, but there are still active hot spots to the west of the fire, which will be the focus for operations tomorrow.”

Black Jack Road will be open overnight but is likely to be closed tomorrow when operations start again in the morning.

Fire and Emergency is also reminding locals to not use the walking track that goes through the fireground.