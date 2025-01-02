Police doing all they can to reduce road deaths

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

The provisional number of road deaths in 2024 stands at 289, down from 341 in 2023.

Police say while there has been a reduction in the number of families torn apart by road deaths this past year, any number is too high.

Superintendent Steve Greally, Director Road Policing, says Police are doing everything they can to help bring this number down.

“Our officers have done, and are doing, as much as humanly possible out on the roads working to reduce the number of death and serious-injury crashes,” he says.

Police have more than doubled the number of alcohol breath tests conducted over the last couple of years, and are on track to conduct more than 4 million by the end of the financial year in June 2025.

Police has also had the same focus on speed enforcement.

Since December 2022, when police launched Operation Open Roads, New Zealand has seen a significant reduction in death and serious injury.

“Our frontline is passionate about preventing serious crashes, so if you are one of those people who is determined to put people’s lives at risk and you are caught, you should not expect a warning,” Superintendent Greally says.

“Given the increased levels of Police enforcement, the chances of being caught are high.

“What we need is for drivers to do their bit – and that’s to consciously make sensible decisions before they get behind the wheel, and when they’re on the road.”

Superintendent Greally says the role of the motorist is very simple.

“Ensure everyone in your vehicle is safely buckled up, drive at a safe speed for the conditions under the speed limit, put your cellphone away, and ensure you’re driving free of fatigue, alcohol, and drugs.”

Police are urging those travelling over the summer period to take heed of this advice, have patience, and get to where they’re going safely.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI