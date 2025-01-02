Police appeal for footage of incident in Nelson

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Lex Bruning, Criminal Investigations Manager Tasman District:

An investigation is ongoing into the incident that resulted in the death of Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming and critical injuries to Senior Sergeant Adam Ramsay in Nelson on 1 January.

As part of the investigation we are appealing to the community for assistance in providing footage of yesterday’s tragic event.

The investigation team have set up a dedicated portal for receiving photos and videos and would appreciate the public’s assistance with this. Anyone with footage, including from cell phones of the incident can upload it here.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area who witnessed the incident or any events leading up to it.

We will be doing area enquiries which will include visiting business in the area canvassing for CCTV footage. If any businesses think they may have relevant CCTV then we would ask that they please get in touch with Nelson Police

Anyone with information can contact Police online or via 105 quoting file number 250101/1197.

