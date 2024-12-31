Conservation countdown — our top stories of 2024 | Conservation blog

Source: Department of Conservation

We take a look back and count down some of the biggest conservation stories from 2024…

10. Rosvall Sawmill kiwi rescue

In April the Rosvall Sawmill crew in Whareroa alerted us to a curious kiwi who had found its way onto their work site. With the help of rangers, along with the support of Backyard Kiwi, Kiwi Coast, and Northland Regional Council, this feathered friend was in soon in safe hands.

After a thorough check-up, the little adventurer received a clean bill of health and was released into the safety of Mount Tiger, a nearby dog-free forest with strong predator control, where she “cruised off happily.”

This heartwarming story is a testament to the strength of the kiwi population in Northland thanks to dedicated predator control efforts. Since 2009, volunteers in the area have trapped more than 25,000 invasive pests.

Photo: Rosvall Sawmill

9. Hump Ridge Track – our newest Great Walk

The Hump Ridge Track in Southland became New Zealand’s 11th Great Walk in October.

Located in Te Wāhipounamu, the south-west corner of the South Island, the track is a 60 kilometre, three-day loop through southern Fiordland’s spectacular and diverse landscape. The track provides access to the spectacular southern coastline and forests, alpine tops and historic viaducts.

Photo: Liz Carlson

8. Kākā squatters in Aro Valley

Breeding season for kākā was in full swing from September through to April. Pairs around Wellington were out prospecting for potential nesting sites and some human abodes became prime real estate for these feathered flat-hunters.

We had a few calls from people checking for rats in their attic and finding a parrot with a large beak looking back at them instead. Rangers corralled a kākā in the attic of a house in Aro Valley in September, and it wasn’t the only one.

The return of kākā to Wellington is a true success story, the population increased a whopping 250 per cent between 2011 and 2020, thanks to the work of Zealandia Ecosanctuary and community trapping efforts.

Photo: DOC

7. Manganui Gorge Bridge opens

In May we were excited to announce the opening of the new Manganui Gorge Bridge. The 100-metre-long suspension bridge is a feat of engineering and well worth a visit for the epic views of Taranaki Maunga.

The bridge will be a major feature of the Taranaki Crossing project on Taranaki Maunga. The Taranaki Crossing is a partnership between Ngā Iwi o Taranaki, DOC and Kānoa.

Photo: Taranaki Regional Council

6. Campbell Island celebrates 20 years predator-free

20 years ago, the seemingly impossible happened; Campbell Island/Motu Ihupuku was declared predator free.

Since then, the techniques and tools that the team pioneered helped propel the world into scaling up eradications of bigger and bigger islands. Now there have been over 1,000 island eradications worldwide, with Aotearoa New Zealand being responsible for the lion’s share.

We’re still using similar techniques today as we did back then, but to be able to eradicate predators from even larger islands or mainland Aotearoa, we’ll need newer, more efficient technology.

Photo: Madeleine Brennan

5. Cathedral Cove reopens

In December Mautohe Cathedral Cove reopened to walkers in time for summer.

The walking track closed after severe damage by extreme weather events including Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle in Summer 2022-2023.

The area is renowned for its dramatic natural rock arch and idyllic waters which have previously drawn 250,000 walkers annually, playing an important role in the local economy.

4. Rarest whale discoveries

In December mana whenua from Te Rūnanga o Ōtākau and scientists examined the rarest whale in the world for the first time ever.

The 5-metre-long male spade-toothed whale/tohora that washed ashore at Otago’s Taiari Mouth in July underwent a dissection at Invermay Agresearch Centre in Mosgiel.

Vestigial teeth were just one of many new discoveries made during the dissection. They also found that the whale had nine stomach chambers, which was previously unknown.

Photo: Michael Hayward

3. Adélie penguin visitor

A rare Antarctic visitor arrived on the shores of Petone Beach in October. The Adélie penguin had travelled thousands of kilometres from the frozen continent.

The penguin was taken to Te Kohanga/The Nest at Wellington Zoo to recover and recuperate. Our climate isn’t suitable for these cold-weather birds. Once back to full health she got a premium water taxi service from New Zealand Police into the Cook Strait, a boost to her southward journey home.

Huge thanks to Wellington Zoo Te Nukuao, New Zealand Police, and everyone involved in helping this wayward waddler on her way.

Photo: Wellington Zoo

2. Best season for Fiordland tokoeka kiwi

Kiwi numbers are increasing in a remote part of Fiordland for the first time in the history of their conservation, thanks to recent aerial predator control operations.

The population of Fiordland tokoeka at Shy Lake is now growing about 2% per year, officially turning the tide and reversing their decline. A 2% increase represents a significant win for the species at a population level.

It means not only are chicks surviving long enough to replace the adults, enough are making it to adulthood to officially grow the population.

Photo: DOC

1. Blue whale rescue on Kawau Island

In September a “highly unusual” situation occurred on Kawau Island. A pygmy blue whale, approximately 14-15 metres long, became ‘stuck’ under the private Schoolhouse Bay Wharf.

The wedged in whale quickly became international news, with media from around the world reporting on the incident. It took immense effort from all involved, and the removal of several piles from the wharf, to free the juvenile whale.

This was a huge collaborative effort, and is couldn’t have been done it without the help of the many people on the ground. From Ngāti Manuhiri, Stanaway Marine and STF contractors, and local residents, everyone played their part in this complex operation. Thank you!

Photo: DOC

We’re hoping for an even bigger and brighter year for conservation and recreation in 2025!

