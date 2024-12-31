Commissioner congratulates New Year Honours recipients

Source: New Zealand Police (National News)

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers has congratulated three members of staff who are today recognised in the New Year Honours.

Royal New Zealand Police College stalwart Alan Richards is made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) while Sergeant Les Clarke and Senior Constable Paul Lampe, both from Central District, receive the King’s Service Medal (KSM).

The three have a combined 144 years of police service.

“It’s fantastic to see this recognition for three such deserving members of the Police Family,” says Commissioner Chambers.

“Alan, Les and Paul have each given decades of service to communities here and overseas and we cannot overestimate the massive contribution they continue to make.

“Their careers illustrate the sort of skills that staff with such long and wide experience bring to policing – and to their roles as leaders in their communities.

“I congratulate them all on this achievement and thank them for their exemplary service.”

You can find citations for the three below.

Alan Richards has given 61 years of service to policing, starting with the Metropolitan Police in London before making the move to New Zealand.

He has been part of the Royal New Zealand Police College for nearly 40 years, retiring in 2001 at the rank of sergeant but continuing in an employee role. In 2015 his contribution was recognised with the award of a Police Meritorious Service Medal.

He says he is particularly pleased that the award recognises both his policing and education roles.

“When I found out I felt very surprised at first,” he says. “On reflection I felt very honoured that someone would nominate me to be recognised in that way.”

Les Clarke is acknowledged for his 52 years’ service in Police and his deep connections with his local community, particularly its young people.

“It is both humbling and exciting to receive this prestigious honour from the King in recognition of my work in the community,” he says.

“My 52 years in Police have been rewarding and I have enjoyed working for my community. The team I work with is also a big part of this.

“Throughout my service, my family has been my rock. They are always there and have supported and encouraged me throughout my career.”

Paul Lampe says his award – which cites his work in Youth Services, as a leading light in the Big Brothers, Big Sisters mentoring programme, and in supporting parents through Te Puna Trust – acknowledges “all those incredible volunteers, the fantastic children” involved.

“The families who allow our parent coaches to visit them weekly, the talented staff past and present, the professional yet volunteer governance board – and Police management for allowing me the space to create change for our community,” he says.

“The funders, corporates, small businesses, and individuals who financially contribute to allowing change to occur.

“The old saying ‘It takes a village to raise a child’ is so true. I am just one piece of the puzzle that, together, has created change and no doubt reduced crime.”

CITATIONS

Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)

Alan Kenneth Richards

For services to the New Zealand Police and education.

Mr Alan Richards has given 61 years’ service to policing and police training both in New Zealand and overseas.

Beginning with the Metropolitan Police in London, Mr Richards joined the New Zealand Police in 1974. He began his involvement with the Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC) in 1986 and has since dedicated his career to Police training and adult education, currently as National Coordinator Workplace Assessment since 2011.

He designed and now administers an adult education certificate for new instructors and develops training plans and arranges attestations for past police officers wanting to rejoin.

He designed and delivered police training courses in Timor Leste, Bougainville, and in Niue in 2016. He was instrumental in designing a training course, run in Gisborne, to help reduce barriers for Māori applicants to join Police.

He is regarded as the guardian of protocols for New Zealand Police as the lead on the ceremonial aspects of Police Instructions for such events as state visits and graduations. He has been a main organiser of Remembrance Day commemorations since 1989. He has served on RNZPC committees and has been a member of the kapa haka group since inception.

Mr Richards gives his own time to present histories for the Police Museum to in-person visiting groups and online.

King’s Service Medal (KSM)

Sergeant Leslie Edward (Les) CLARKE

For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Sergeant Les Clarke has served with the New Zealand Police across a range of frontline roles in Auckland and Taihape since 1972.

Sergeant Clarke is a three-term member of the Taihape Community Board, including a term as Chair, and was elected to the Rangitikei District Council for a term. He was the driving force behind CCTV camera installation in Taihape, Hunterville, Marton and Bulls.

Identifying issues in Taihape with youth crime and troublemaking stemming from boredom in the early 2000s, he initiated a scheme with the local school for students to fundraise for trips to other locations and activities outside of Taihape, through performing jobs within the community.

The initial scheme funded a trip to Australia. He spent many hours of his own time to assist with fundraising opportunities, keeping the students on track and applying for grants, which sent youth groups to the Mount Everest basecamp.

He established the Taihape Community Development Trust 20 years ago and remains a member.

Sergeant Clarke coached various youth sports teams across netball, rugby, softball and touch rugby to provide wider sporting opportunities. These initiatives imparted life skills and discipline and helped reduce youth crime significantly, with three years of no youth offending and 15 years without one youth appearing in Taihape Youth Court.

King’s Service Medal (KSM)

Senior Constable Paul Hendrick Lampe

For services to youth

Senior Constable Paul Lampe has been involved in New Zealand Police Youth services for more than 20 years.

Senior Constable Lampe established the South Taranaki Youth Services in 2001 and in 2007 launched Big Brothers, Big Sisters in Taranaki, a one-on-one mentoring programme, equipping mentors with the right tools to build resilience in young people.

He has helped make a difference for more than 600 young people between the ages of six and 18 and has fostered positive relationships with businesses that fund the programme.

He created Te Puna Trust, which provides assistance to first-time parents, upskilling them and providing specific parenting education, empowerment and helping create optimum home environments for children.

Through these programmes, he has built positive partnerships between the local Police and the community, bringing credibility to the programmes and the Police. He has led the Taranaki Branch of the Big Brothers, Big Sisters programme to consistently be in the top three branches in providing support to children and holds an above-average length of 1100 days for mentoring matches.

Senior Constable Lampe has continued as a senior member of the New Plymouth Negotiating Team for more than 10 years.

ENDS

