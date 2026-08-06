Ngāti Rangi and DOC call for caution in protection of kiwi

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Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 06 August 2026 Source: Joint media release Ngāti Rangi and DOC

The kiwi, a juvenile about 7–9 months old, ran across the track at Lakes Reserve in Ohakune.

The Department of Conservation is describing this as a wonderful moment for DOC, for Save the Kiwi, and Ngāti Rangi who have been leading kiwi restoration efforts at Karioi Rāhui. The milestone is also a reflection of the efforts of local volunteer trappers including Predator Free Ohakune and the community at Puketawa and Slip Tracks.

DOC Principal Ranger Serena Taylor said just last week an adult male kiwi was heard calling on Te Ara Mangawhero, just off the Mountain Road.

“These records are thrilling but also strike a note of caution.

“Kiwi have very fragile bodies. They don’t have the strong breastbones other birds have, so even a gentle nudge from a curious dog can crush their ribs and internal organs. All dogs, no matter their breed, can act on instinct and chase or kill a kiwi.

“A responsible dog owner out naturing can do two things to protect kiwi: always follow the rules for an area, whether it be no dogs, dogs on lead, or otherwise; and if you’re regularly out in the bush with your dog, get kiwi avoidance certification.”

Kiwi avoidance training is jointly coordinated by Save the Kiwi and the Department of Conservation and is frequently available for low or no cost in the Ruapehu area.

Ngāti Rangi also recognises this moment as a significant milestone in kiwi recovery.

“What we are seeing now is the outcome of efforts taken by Ngāti Rangi since 1995 to protect kiwi as part of the Karioi Rahui Ecological Restoration Project” said Pou Ārahi, Helen Leahy. “Sourcing kiwi for translocation and release into Karioi Rāhui has been a long-held aspiration of Ngāti Rangi in re-establishing both presence and responsibilities in the area.

“In addition to the translocation project, we have been training Ngāti Rangi members to become certified kiwi handlers. This has been an important opportunity, alongside of the approval to release forty kiwi over a 14-month period.

“These birds are important to us all, and we must take a concerted approach to keeping them well and thriving. At a minimum, some signs notifying of kiwi presence and the need to train dogs for kiwi avoidance are key things we can do to secure a future in which these kiwi are protected, healthy and present across our rohe.

“While we celebrate both the observations and the calling that signify kiwi presence in the area, we join with other agencies in encouraging responsible community action to help protect our current and future kiwi.”

Find Kiwi Avoidance Training opportunities at KiwiAvoidanceTraining.nz

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/06/ngati-rangi-and-doc-call-for-caution-in-protection-of-kiwi/