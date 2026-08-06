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Source: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to make enquiries following a fatal crash in Kauri earlier this week.

The crash occurred on State Highway 1 just before 8.30pm on Monday 3 August and sadly one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detective Senior Sergent Shane Pilmer, Northland CIB, says Police would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who might have dashcam footage.

“We would like to thank everyone who has spoken to us so far, however we understand there were a number of vehicles in that area at the time.

“Police would like to speak with anyone who was travelling on State Highway 1 between Springs Flat Roadhouse and Fonterra Kauri between 8-8.30pm on Monday night, who saw two vehicles travelling at speed in a northerly direction.”

Anyone who can assist our enquiries is asked to please get in touch.

Information can be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, or by calling 105.

Footage can be anonymously uploaded here: https://gus.nc3.govt.nz/

Please use the reference number 260803/7827.

People can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

Enquiries into the crash remain ongoing.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/06/appeal-for-witnesses-kauri-fatal-crash/