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Source: New Zealand Government

Viet Nam’s President and Party General Secretary, His Excellency To Lam, will make a State visit to New Zealand next week, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced today.

“With a population of more than 100 million people and GDP growth of 8 percent last year, Viet Nam is one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies and an increasingly significant partner for New Zealand,” Mr Luxon says.

“Two-way trade reached NZ$3.41 billion in the year to March 2026 – up 72 percent over five years. We want to build on that growth across food and fibre, education, tourism, technology, aviation and investment, supporting more exports and jobs here at home.

“New Zealand and Viet Nam last year marked 50 years of diplomatic relations by elevating the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This is the highest level of partnership with Viet Nam, and it reflects the high ambition and trust between our countries.

“Viet Nam is also an influential member of ASEAN, APEC and the CPTPP.

“Closer ties with Viet Nam will support New Zealand’s prosperity and security.

“I look forward to welcoming President To Lam and discussing the next phase of our relationship, during what will be the first State visit to New Zealand by a President of Viet Nam since 2007.”

President To Lam and his delegation will attend a series of events in Auckland, including a State Welcome at Government House, meetings with the Governor-General, Mr Luxon and Speaker Gerry Brownlee, and a State Lunch hosted by the Governor-General.

President To Lam will arrive in Auckland on Wednesday 12 August and depart on Thursday 13 August.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/06/new-zealand-to-welcome-viet-nam-president/