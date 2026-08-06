Enhanced citizens’ arrest powers pass into law

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Source: New Zealand Government

Businesses are about to have enhanced powers to detain and arrest those stealing from them with the Crimes Act Amendment Bill passing its final reading in Parliament today, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Our government is committed to fixing the basics in law and order, and that means ensuring retailers are being effectively protected, are empowered to stop offending, and that offenders are caught and deterred from doing it again.

“Retailers and security guards face abuse and assault that no New Zealander should be subjected to, and we know the economic cost of retail crime is in the billions.

“The Crimes Act Amendment Bill ensures criminals face stronger penalties for retail crime, attacking first responders, coward punches, and dealing in slaves. This is another significant piece of work as part of the Government’s effort to restore law and order.

“Where others may flee, first responders and front-line corrections workers run towards danger to help those who need urgent assistance. Assaulting them puts multiple lives at risk, so there must be greater consequences for these terrible acts of violence.

“We know how dangerous coward punches are. People can be killed or suffer lifelong brain injuries, yet perpetrators often receive lenient and insufficient sentences. That changes with this legislation.

“We promised to have this passed into law before the election. We’re delivering. The majority of this legislation will take effect within a week.”

The Crimes Amendment Bill includes:

New specific offences for assaulting first responders or front-line corrections workers, as committed to in the National-New Zealand First coalition agreement.

Three new specific coward punch offences , as committed to in the National-New Zealand First coalition agreement.

Additional citizen’s arrest powers.

A new shoplifting infringement regime , as committed to in the National/New Zealand First coalition agreement.

Strengthening trafficking and people smuggling laws to stop criminals using loopholes to evade real consequences for crime.

Changes in relation to citizens’ arrest powers are:

Amending the Crimes Act so that citizens can intervene to stop any Crimes Act offence at any time of the day. (Currently some – including theft under $1000 – apply only between 9PM and 6AM).

Requiring that a person making an arrest contact Police and follow Police instructions.

Clarifying that restraints can be used, when reasonable, when making an arrest.

Changing the defence of property provisions to the Crimes Act so it is clear that reasonable force may be used.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/06/enhanced-citizens-arrest-powers-pass-into-law/