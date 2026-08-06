First CT scanner for Kaitaia Hospital

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Source: New Zealand Government

People in the Mid and Far North will soon have access to CT scanning closer to home, with a new scanner set to be installed at Kaitaia Hospital, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“This $5.5 million investment will mean people living in Kaitaia and surrounding towns can get a CT scan without leaving the area for the very first time,” Mr Brown says.

CT imaging, or computed tomography, is used to detect and assess a wide range of conditions, including stroke, cancer, injuries, and respiratory illness.

“Right now, patients face a round trip of more than 250 kilometres to Whangārei Hospital for a CT scan, often requiring ambulance transport and time away from home, work, and their families.

“By bringing CT scanning to Kaitaia, around 7000 patients a year who would otherwise make that journey can be scanned locally, reducing travel for patients and their families and easing pressure on services in Whangārei.”

“A CT scanner will also strengthen radiology services at Kaitaia Hospital, working alongside its existing x-ray and ultrasound services to support earlier diagnosis and treatment.

“In many situations, time is critical. Being able to scan patients locally will mean better outcomes for people needing emergency or cancer care.”

Work is underway to prepare for the scanner’s arrival, with the service expected to be operational around mid-2027. Additional staff will be recruited as the service expands, including medical imaging technologists, nurses and support staff.

Mr Brown says ensuring New Zealanders can access diagnostic services, no matter where they live, is a priority for the Government.

“We are focused on fixing the basics and building the future. For communities in the Mid and Far North, that means their first CT scanner at Kaitaia Hospital – delivering better access to care, closer to home.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/06/first-ct-scanner-for-kaitaia-hospital/