New urgent care service for Rolleston

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Source: New Zealand Government

A new urgent and after-hours service will open at Toka Hāpai Selwyn Health Hub this Saturday, easing pressure on Christchurch Hospital’s emergency department and giving people in Rolleston and across the Selwyn district better access to urgent healthcare closer to home, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Until now, families in Selwyn have often had to drive into Christchurch in the evening or at the weekend for care that could be safely and effectively provided in their own community. That has added to the pressure on Christchurch Hospital’s ED, one of the busiest in the country, especially through winter,” Mr Brown says.

“From Saturday, families can get urgent care locally in the evenings, at weekends, and on public holidays.”

The service will operate from 5pm to 8pm on weekdays and from 9am to 5pm on weekends and public holidays.

“Urgent care supports patients with non-life-threatening injuries or medical problems not severe enough to require emergency department care, but who can’t wait until the following day for medical attention.

“Treating patients locally takes pressure off the Christchurch Hospital Emergency Department and also Pegasus 24 Hour Surgery. The more people we can treat in their own communities, the more our hospital staff can focus on the most serious and complex cases.”

Mr Brown says the service is part of the Government’s $164 million investment through Budget 2025 to expand urgent and after-hours healthcare nationwide. Once fully rolled out, 98 per cent of New Zealanders will be able to reach in-person urgent care within an hour’s drive of home.

“Rolleston and the wider Selwyn district are growing fast, and health services need to keep pace. The town was identified as a priority because of that growth and its limited after-hours care.

“We are focused on fixing the basics and building the future of the health system. Making sure Kiwis in Rolleston and right across New Zealand can get urgent care close to home is a key part of that,” Mr Brown says.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/06/new-urgent-care-service-for-rolleston/