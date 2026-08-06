All Aboard: City Rail Link Opens on 13 September

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Source: New Zealand Government

Auckland’s City Rail Link (CRL) will open to passengers on 13 September, with Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown confirming the long-awaited opening date.

“This is one of the most significant transport investments in New Zealand’s history, and in just a few weeks Aucklanders will finally be able to use it,” Mr Bishop says.

“The CRL will fundamentally change the way Auckland’s rail network operates, with faster journeys, more frequent services, and better connections across the city.

“Reaching this milestone has taken years of work from thousands of people, including engineers, construction crews, mana whenua, KiwiRail, Auckland Transport, City Rail Link Ltd and many others. Thank you to everyone who helped make this day possible.”

The 3.45km twin-tunnel underground railway and new stations at Te Waihorotiu, Karanga-a-Hape and Maungawhau will transform Auckland’s rail network by reducing travel times, increasing train frequencies, improving cross-city connections and unlocking new opportunities for growth in the city centre.

“People have been asking me for years, when the CRL was going to open. Now we can give them an answer,” Mayor Brown says.

“The good news for Aucklanders and business owners is today’s announcement provides certainty. They can now plan for when our new rail network will open in a few weeks’ time with quicker journeys and better access to the city and work.

“And, for business owners who’ve struggled while the CRL was under construction, they can reap the rewards of being so close to it and the increased foot traffic.

“CRL is a game changer that will unlock many opportunities for the city. It cost too much and took too long but will be appreciated for generations.

“It will shift Auckland up a gear and, along with transport reform, will get Auckland moving!”

Note to editors:



The opening date follows the completion of an extensive programme of testing, commissioning, and safety assurance across the rail network.

Independent safety regulators have undertaken comprehensive assessments of the tunnels, stations, rail systems, and operational procedures.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/06/all-aboard-city-rail-link-opens-on-13-september/