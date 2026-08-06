Promised Mental Health Strategy launched

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Source: New Zealand Government

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey today launched the Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy, setting a clear 10-year direction to improve mental health and addiction outcomes for all New Zealanders.

“In opposition, I said it was a huge mistake for a mental health strategy not to be included in the Healthy Futures (Pae Ora) Act, so I introduced a Member’s Bill that was pulled from the biscuit tin in 2023 to fix the previous Government’s shortsighted actions,” Mr Doocey says.

“Ultimately, mental health deserves the same long-term direction and accountability as the rest of our health system.

“As New Zealand’s first Mental Health Minister, I am pleased to deliver the country’s first Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy under the Healthy Futures (Pae Ora) Act.

“It is backed by a detailed three-year Implementation Plan that sets out the actions, milestones, responsibilities and reporting needed to turn this into real improvements people can see and feel.

“The Implementation Plan contains 50 actions to deliver faster access to support, more frontline workers, and a better crisis response.

“Some key areas of focus coming up across mental health will be:

Launch AI Navigation to enable people to easily access mental health and addiction services. Often, the first step in seeking support is the hardest, and many people don’t know where to start. We want technology to help people find the right support at the right time.

Scale integrated services across mental health, housing and employment. We know that having a stable home and meaningful work can make a real difference to someone’s recovery, and too many people still have to navigate these services separately.

Implement a national plan to eliminate seclusion . The Mental Health Bill recently passed prohibits the use of seclusion for people under the age of 18. I am committed to getting to zero seclusion for everyone, and this provides the path forward to achieving that.

Co-design a dedicated youth mental health and addiction roadmap with young people. Nearly 23 per cent of young people aged 15 to 24 report high or very high levels of psychological distress, and we will work with young people to develop a roadmap that ensures their voices are heard and that support is designed around their needs and what works best for them.

“Through public consultation we heard from almost 900 people and organisations across New Zealand. I want to thank each of these people for the role they played in shaping this release. Their voices will help deliver a mental health and addiction system that works better for New Zealanders.”

Note to editor:

The Strategy and Implementation Plan can be found here.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/06/promised-mental-health-strategy-launched/