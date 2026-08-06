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Napier Road/SH3 closed, Ashhurst, Manawatū

August 6, 2026

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Napier Road/SH3 closed, Ashhurst, Manawatū

Source: New Zealand Police

Napier Road/State Highway 3 is closed between Ashhurst and Woodville in Manawatū due to ice. 

Police were made aware of a single-vehicle crash on Napier Road around 7.15am, after a vehicle has slid on ice and hit a barrier.  

Thankfully, there were no injuries. 

The road will remain closed while the ice is being dealt with – it is not expected to reopen for another hour, at least. 

Motorists are advised to take alternative routes and expect delays. 

ENDS

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/06/napier-road-sh3-closed-ashhurst-manawatu/