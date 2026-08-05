Vinhomes Green Paradise receives Smart City Certification based on the Global Iso 37122 Standard

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Source: Media Outreach

Established in Canada in 2014, the World Council on City Data (WCCD) is committed to helping cities and communities of all sizes globally embrace ISO standardized, independently verified, and globally comparable city data. The organization facilitates data-driven decision-making processes in management, planning, and investment, enabling cities to become more sustainable, safe, resilient, prosperous, inclusive, and smart.

The WCCD team of professionals spearheaded the development and implementation of three international standards on city data, which have been published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in Geneva. These standards, referred to as the WCCD ISO 37120 Series on City Data, encompass ISO 37120 (Indicators for Sustainable Cities), ISO 37122 (Indicators for Smart Cities), and ISO 37123 (Indicators for Resilient Cities).

Since its inception, the WCCD has been expanding its global network of cities dedicated to high-caliber data. The WCCD collaborates with more than 125 cities across 40 different countries.

About Standardized Urban Metrics (SUM):

Cities worldwide are taking centre stage in the drive toward sustainable development and the prosperity of nations. Standardized Urban Metrics (SUM) is designed to build on the strengths of its rapidly expanding global network of city leaders, senior levels of government officials, private capital market professionals and key international organizations and industry innovators dedicated to securing a better future for cities.

SUM’s service provision spans services connected to the ISO 37120 Series (ISO 37120 – Indicators for City Services and Quality of Life, ISO 37122 – Indicators for Smart Cities and ISO 37123 – Indicators for Resilient Cities) in partnership with the World Council on City Data (WCCD). The SUM team work with city leaders and private developers to customize these ISO certifications for new greenfield developments – new cities, new business districts and new communities.

SUM houses a new global first – the ISO 37125 International Standard on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Indicators for Cities and Regions. The SUM ISO 37125 certification protocol supports cities to report ESG city level data in conformity with the ISO globally standardized definitions and methodologies. SUM’s third-party verification process ensures the highest calibre data for cities across the globe. This Standard provides city leaders, governments, and the private sector with a robust, data-driven framework to guide ESG initiatives, drive infrastructure investment, attract investment, create and implement strategic planning decisions, propel innovation, and ensure socially inclusive planning and management. SUM is welcoming cities to join an exciting global cohort of World Premiere Cities – the first ISO 37125-certified cities.

SUM establishes a global hub for innovative learning partnerships among leaders of cities and private capital markets. Together, SUM and its partners foster innovation, imagine alternative futures, and create more livable cities. Certification by SUM underscores a collective commitment to a sustainable and prosperous future for cities and regions.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Patricia McCarney

President & CEO, World Council on City Data (WCCD) and

Director, Standardized Urban Metrics (SUM)

patricia.mccarney@globalcities.ca

About KMAC

Korea Management Association Consultants (KMAC) is one of Asia’s leading management consulting firms, delivering end-to-end capabilities from strategy formulation and transformation design to operational implementation and performance improvement. For decades, KMAC has served as a trusted innovation partner to the Korean government, public institutions, and leading private-sector enterprises, helping shape and execute initiatives that strengthen national competitiveness, modernize industries, and advance digital and AI transformation, sustainability, and organizational excellence. By combining deep sector expertise, rigorous strategic insight, and proven execution capabilities with an extensive regional network, KMAC enables clients to convert ambitious visions into actionable roadmaps, measurable operational outcomes, and sustainable growth across Asia and global markets.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Young Hwan Park

Team Lead of Asia Business Center,

Korea Management Association Consultants (KMAC)

Davidpark819@kmac.co.kr

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.