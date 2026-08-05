Every property counts: fight nassella tussock this spring

Source: Environment Canterbury Regional Council

Spring might still be around the corner, but now is the time for Canterbury landowners to start planning their annual nassella tussock control work to help protect productive farmland and prevent spread.

Why annual control matters

Nassella tussock is a highly invasive pest grass that can spread rapidly if left unchecked. It poses a significant threat to productive farmland and can be difficult to control once established, making early action and ongoing management essential.

For decades, landowners, contractors and Environment Canterbury’s biosecurity team have worked together to tackle one of Canterbury’s most persistent pest plants. Thanks to that collective effort, controlling nassella tussock has become part of the annual routine for many rural properties.

Protecting Canterbury from future spread

While large infestations remain concentrated in parts of North Canterbury, nassella tussock continues to appear in new areas across the region, making ongoing control and early detection critical.

Land occupiers with nassella tussock on their property are required to carry out annual control under the Canterbury Regional Pest Management Plan and Environment Canterbury is encouraging people to get organised early and book contractors before the spring rush.

“Nassella tussock control is one of those jobs where every property matters. The work done by individual landowners not only protects their own land but also helps reduce the risk for neighbours and the wider region,” says senior biosecurity officer, Noel Crump.

Evolving our approach

While landowner responsibilities remain unchanged, Environment Canterbury is shifting more of its focus towards early detection and preventing nassella tussock from establishing in new parts of the region.

The move strengthens efforts to find and manage infestations before they become established, while continuing to support landowners and monitor compliance in areas where the pest is already well known.

Annual control remains one of the most effective ways to limit the spread of nassella tussock across Canterbury, and landowners are still expected to complete this work each year.

Plan ahead for the season

Contractors are often in high demand through spring, so planning ahead can make a big difference. Whether you’re controlling a few scattered plants or managing a larger infestation, now is the time to get organised.

The progress made against nassella tussock over the years has been built on people doing their part. Keeping that momentum going will help protect productive farmland and prevent the pest spreading further across Canterbury.

Need help?

Landowners can complete their annual control work at any time of the year but must ensure the plants do not seed. Anyone who is new to a property, unsure of their obligations, or looking for advice on control options can contact the Biosecurity team.