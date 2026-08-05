Mātauranga Māori and western science align for predator-free in Whakatāne

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Source: NZ Department of Conservation

For Ngāti Awa, conservation is not just about protecting native species, it’s also about restoring the relationship between people and te taiao and creating purposeful employment opportunities in environmental stewardship.

This is the kaupapa of Korehāhā Whakahau – a Predator Free 2050 project in Whakatāne delivered by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa.

The project is using tools and methods from Mātauranga Māori and western science to remove introduced predators from 4,000 hectares across Ōhope Scenic Reserve and surrounding Ngāti Awa land.

It is one of 21 large-landscape projects across the country which receive funding through DOC’s PF2050 programme.

Eliminating possums from Ōhope Reserve without toxins

Korehāhā Whakahau project lead, Sieanna Walker.

Korehāhā Whakahau has a team of seven, including four kaimahi under 30. They are using AI-assisted traps and remote monitoring devices to remove the last remaining trap-shy possums.

“We are in the mop-up phase with possums at very low or undetectable levels throughout the operational area,” says project lead, Sienna Walker.

“We’ve been able to manage reinvasion into core areas, and we’re confident that our tools and systems are working effectively towards possum elimination.”

Next, they want to tackle rats and mustelids to help increase protection for the local kiwi population and other birds like kererū, tūī, pīwakawaka and riroriro. They want to continue to try and do this without using toxins.

“Our commitment is to find and adopt effective toxin-free solutions wherever possible. We will continue to support the development of new tools and methods to hopefully make this achievable with rats and stoats in the future.”

Mātauranga Māori complementing western science

Mātauranga Māori wānanga for rangatahi. Credit: Korehāhā Whakahau

As tangata whenua, Ngāti Awa carries generations of knowledge or mātauranga about local landscapes, waterways, ngahere and native species.

Korehāhā Whakaha is showing how Mātauranga Māori and western science can strengthen one another and provide a more complete understanding of te taiao, Sieanna says.

Korehāhā Whakahau has helped Technical Lead, Thomas Monaghan, reconnect with Te Ao Māori.

“We do not view them as competing approaches. Mātauranga Māori provides knowledge built through whakapapa, observation, lived experience and long relationships with place. Western science contributes ecological monitoring, data collection, research methods and tools that help measure environmental change.”

The team are seeing positive changes in the ngahere including the return of manu, the condition of the native plants and the overall mauri of the land.

“Being on the whenua every day teaches you to slow down and really observe what’s around you. Alongside the data we collect, those observations are providing valuable insights into the overall health and resilience of the ecosystem.”

They are developing a Mātauranga Māori monitoring framework using culturally significant plant species such as kiekie, nīkau, kohekohe, hīnau and puahou as indicators of possum presence and forest recovery.

“One of our key indicator species is kiekie, as its fruit is a preferred food source for possums,” she says.

“Seeing healthy fruiting with reduced browse pressure, alongside increased bird activity, gives us confidence that the ngahere is recovering.”

The value of iwi-led conservation

Opportunities are being created for Ngāti Awa descendants to work on and reconnect with their whenua. This is strengthening local capabilities while ensuring the project is led with iwi values, knowledge and accountability, Sieanna says.

The youngest member of the team, Genesis O’Sullivan, 21, setting a leg-hold possum trap. He joined the project when he was 17.

“Ngāti Awa aspirations and iwi leadership are at the heart of the project. We want to keep growing our people, strengthen our partnerships, embrace useful innovation and leave a lasting legacy for Ngāti Awa.”

Opportunities for kaimahi include Te Aka Pūtaiao – a Mātauranga Māori education programme, training in trapping, environmental monitoring, and the use of agrichemicals, chainsaws, firearms and 4WD/LUV vehicles.

“Healthy environments require skilled, committed people who are supported to keep learning,” she says.

“Our greatest investment is not the technology we use — it is our people. Every qualification completed, every new skill learned and every rangatahi inspired strengthens the future of both our environment and our communities.”

Learn about the Predator Free 2050 Landscape Projects across the country

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Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/05/matauranga-maori-and-western-science-align-for-predator-free-in-whakatane/