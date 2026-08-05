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Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to: Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Varnam

Three people have been arrested after an investigation by the Tauranga Crime Investigation Branch targeting the importation and distribution of opium.

Police became involved after parcels containing 24kg of the class B controlled drug were intercepted by Customs between 1 June and 19 July. The drugs were intercepted in Auckland but were destined for Western Bay of Plenty. The parcels were sent from the United Kingdom and India.

Following further enquiries on Thursday and Friday last week, Police executed search warrants at 11 addresses in Tauranga, Papamoa, Ōmokoroa and Te Puke.

Police seized a significant amount of opium, steroids, cash and electronic devices.

Two men, aged 31 and 36, have been charged with importing opium, one of whom is facing a representative charge of importing 48kg over the past 12 months, while a 38-year-old man has been charged with possession of prescription medication.

All three are due to appear in Tauranga District Court over the coming weeks.

This follows an arrest in April 2026, when Police executed a search warrant at a Tauranga address and located 24kg of opium. In that case, a 38-year-old has been charged with importing and is currently before the court.

Opium drug is highly addictive and can contain toxic chemicals which are seriously harmful to the body, affecting your brain, gut, liver, lungs, kidneys, skin, eyes and immune system.

The importation and supply of opium is a concern for us, and we will continue to target the people behind it. Police are continuing to work with the impacted community.

As the matter is before the courts, Police cannot make further comment.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/05/three-arrests-following-24kg-opium-interception/