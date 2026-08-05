Epsom arrest: Police confirm 14 charges

Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge this morning’s events have been extremely confronting for our Epsom community.

A 49-year-old man is in custody and will be facing a multitude of charges. The public can be reassured that there is no ongoing risk following on from this event.

An investigation team has been stood up to piece together what we know are six separate incidents that unfolded in relatively quick succession around the Manukau Road area.

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Sunny Patel provided a public update this afternoon:

“Our staff apprehended the man within eight minutes of receiving the first call. This was at a busy time that people were on their way to work and starting their day.

“We have three cyclists that were injured after being hit by the vehicle stolen by the offender.

“All three were high-school aged teenage males.

“One of those boys is in a critical condition and was undergoing surgery at Auckland Hospital.

“The second male is in a serious condition, and the third is in a moderate condition

“Their parents have been advised and are by their sides. I know all of us will have them in our thoughts today. These boys were part of a cycling club, doing something they enjoyed.

“This will be a life-altering event.

“Our investigation team have spoken to a number of witnesses, and we will be speaking with others over the coming days.

“Police are aware that there many commuters witnessed the events that unfolded, including the violent attack on a dog.

“We ask that if you have information to assist our investigation, and you haven’t contacted us, to please come forward.

“These were violent attacks, and if you have been impacted by what you saw today, we will ensure appropriate support referrals can be made available to you.”

Fourteen charges to be laid:

The 49-year-old man is under Police guard at Auckland City Hospital, and the following charges will be laid later today with a court appearance expected tomorrow.

Police will lay the following charges:

2x wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

2x injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

2x assault with a weapon

2x failing to stop and ascertain injury

Wilful ill treatment of an animal

2x dangerous driving

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle

Attempted unlawful taking

Aggravated assault or resisting

Information and witnesses:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police through 105 online or by phone, referencing file number 260805/2349.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/05/epsom-arrest-police-confirm-14-charges/