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Source: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, have wrapped up their Annual Leaders’ meeting with a commitment to deepening cooperation and maintaining a strong relationship.

“Australia is more important to New Zealand’s prosperity and resilience than ever. This year’s Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting came at a pivotal time.

”With both countries responding to fuel supply challenges, we discussed our actions at home, in the Pacific and further afield to navigate the crisis. We also focused on realising our shared goals in the Indo-Pacific, the world’s fastest-growing region,” Mr Luxon says.

“Prime Minister Albanese and I traversed the trans-Tasman relationship, from shared economic resilience to defence cooperation. Our discussions reinforced that Australia and New Zealand work best when we work together.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, held in Queensland, the two leaders released a joint statement reaffirming their shared commitment to deeper cooperation and a strong, resilient partnership.

Mr Luxon’s visit also emphasised the strength of trans-Tasman trade, investment and innovation links.

The two prime ministers met with key Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum members to talk about businesses’ experiences amid geopolitical uncertainties, and opportunities to enhance integration and reinforce both nations’ prosperity.

Mr Luxon also met with Queensland Premier David Crisafulli.

“As Queensland gears up to host Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, it was good to talk to the Premier and the Organising Committee about opportunities for New Zealand businesses,” Mr Luxon says.

Mr Luxon returns to New Zealand today.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/06/successful-nz-australia-pms-meeting-concludes/