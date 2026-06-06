ANZLF brings business leaders together with Australian and New Zealand Prime Ministers ahead of leaders’ meeting

Source: BusinessNZ



The Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum (ANZLF) today convened a Business Dialogue with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and senior business leaders from both sides of the Tasman ahead of their official Australia-New Zealand Leaders’ Meeting in Noosa.

The Dialogue focused on the issues shaping the future prosperity and resilience of Australia and New Zealand and provided a forum for business and government to exchange perspectives on economic security, long-term competitiveness and trans-Tasman cooperation.

Prime Ministers Albanese and Luxon heard directly from industry about how businesses are responding to current geopolitical and economic uncertainty, technological change, supply chain disruption and economic security challenges, and the factors likely to shape future economic performance and stronger trans-Tasman outcomes.

Business leaders shared perspectives from sectors that underpin the trans-Tasman economy including energy, aviation, logistics, agriculture, technology, infrastructure and manufacturing, highlighting the increasingly interconnected nature of supply chains, critical infrastructure, trade, investment and industrial capability across the trans-Tasman economy.

Participants discussed approaches to strengthening resilience across key systems and supply chains, lifting productivity through technology and innovation, and supporting investment in the industries, infrastructure and capabilities needed for future growth.

The Dialogue also explored the industries, technologies and capabilities likely to shape future prosperity, including artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, cyber security, advanced manufacturing, industrial transition and strategic industries.

The discussion highlighted areas where Australia and New Zealand can build on their complementary strengths and deepen collaboration to support long-term economic growth, resilience and competitiveness.

ANZLF Co-Chair John Paitaridis said the Dialogue provided an important opportunity for business to contribute practical perspectives on the issues and challenges facing both countries.

“Australia and New Zealand are among the most integrated economies in the world. The business dialogue with the Prime Ministers provided an opportunity to discuss how we can strengthen resilience, lift productivity and position both countries to succeed in an increasingly competitive and uncertain global environment. The focus is on how business and government can solve these challenges together.”

ANZLF Co-Chair Greg Lowe said the discussion reinforced the importance of looking beyond immediate challenges and focusing on the drivers of future growth.

“The years ahead will increasingly be shaped by technology and investment in strategic industries. Australia and New Zealand have significant potential to work together to support innovation, attract investment and build the foundations for long-term prosperity and economic growth.

The ANZLF thanked Prime Ministers Albanese and Luxon for their participation and continued engagement with the Forum.