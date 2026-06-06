Post

Source: New Zealand Police

Police investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on Grahams Road on Monday 27 April are appealing to the public for further information.

Police undertaking enquiries have located CCTV footage of a white car that was at the scene of the crash but are unable to determine a registration.

The white car turned left onto Grahams Road from Wairakei Road and initially stopped when the crash occurred but left prior to emergency services arrival.

Police are eager to know the registration and speak to the male driver as we believe he may be able to help in our investigation.

If you know the registration of the vehicle, or are the driver, please contact Police.

Information can be provided through 105, either online or over the phone, referencing file number 260428/3012.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/06/update-appeal-for-information-on-fatal-crash-burnside-christchurch/