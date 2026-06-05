Partnership for a nature-positive Auckland endorsed by Auckland Council’s Governing Body

Source: Auckland Council

Auckland is taking a big step towards restoring its natural environment, with a new partnership programme designed to make Tāmaki Makaurau a world-leading “nature-positive” city.

Auckland Council’s Governing Body has endorsed the development of the Nature Positive Auckland programme, a collaboration with the NEXT Foundation and the Department of Conservation. The initiative will build on the region’s existing environmental work and help accelerate the recovery of nature across Auckland.

Mayor Wayne Brown says the programme reflects how important the natural environment is to Aucklanders and their quality of life.

“We know that Aucklanders are deeply connected to our natural environment – from our harbours and maunga to our forests and parks. This programme is about protecting our environment and ensuring future generations can enjoy them, too.

“By working together with partners like NEXT Foundation, iwi and our communities, we can achieve more, faster, and secure Auckland’s place as one of the world’s most liveable cities.

“Personally, I would like to thank the generosity of the NEXT Foundation in supporting this great initiative, they are making a real difference and doing something that we can all be proud of.”