Partnership for a nature-positive Auckland endorsed by Auckland Council’s Governing Body

Source: Auckland Council
Auckland is taking a big step towards restoring its natural environment, with a new partnership programme designed to make Tāmaki Makaurau a world-leading “nature-positive” city.
Auckland Council’s Governing Body has endorsed the development of the Nature Positive Auckland programme, a collaboration with the NEXT Foundation and the Department of Conservation. The initiative will build on the region’s existing environmental work and help accelerate the recovery of nature across Auckland.
Mayor Wayne Brown says the programme reflects how important the natural environment is to Aucklanders and their quality of life.
“We know that Aucklanders are deeply connected to our natural environment – from our harbours and maunga to our forests and parks. This programme is about protecting our environment and ensuring future generations can enjoy them, too.
“By working together with partners like NEXT Foundation, iwi and our communities, we can achieve more, faster, and secure Auckland’s place as one of the world’s most liveable cities.
“Personally, I would like to thank the generosity of the NEXT Foundation in supporting this great initiative, they are making a real difference and doing something that we can all be proud of.”
Aotea / Great Barrier Island.
The programme brings together a wide range of existing council work, aligning with long-term strategies including Te Tāruke-ā-Tāwhiri: Auckland’s Climate Plan, the Regional Pest Management Plan 2020–2030 and the Auckland Plan 2050.
It focuses on scaling up what’s already working across the region from improving water quality and restoring ecosystems, to supporting predator-free projects and community-led environmental action.
Auckland Council General Manager Environmental Services Samantha Hill says the initiative builds on strong foundations already in place.
“We already have a wide range of strong nature-focused programmes across Tāmaki Makaurau. The Nature Positive Auckland partnership brings these efforts together and will allow us to deliver projects faster as well as help attract new investment from partners.
“It means we can scale up what is already working – like restoring ecosystems, improving water quality, supporting predator-free projects and empowering communities to play their part.”
Partnership is a key focus of the programme, with a strong emphasis on working alongside mana whenua, community groups, central government, philanthropy and the private sector.
The Governing Body’s endorsement means council staff will now work with partners to further develop Nature Positive Auckland, including how it will be delivered and funded.
Nature Positive Auckland aims to bring together people, investment and ideas to help nature thrive – ensuring the region’s natural environment continues to support communities now and into the future.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/05/partnership-for-a-nature-positive-auckland-endorsed-by-auckland-councils-governing-body/