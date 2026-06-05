Auckland once again recognised as a Tree City of the World

Source: Auckland Council

Auckland has been recognised as a Tree City of the World, for a seventh consecutive year.

Trees are an important part of the identity of Tāmaki Makaurau and its natural heritage, where they help shape the fabric of the landscape.

Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbour Day Foundation, praised Auckland’s efforts to use trees to enhance the city.

“We are excited to recognise Auckland as a Tree City of the World again this year.”

“Trees have never been more important than they are today, and Auckland Council continues to ensure it is creating a healthier, cooler and safer city through its urban forestry work. Auckland is a model for cities worldwide.”

The Arbor Day Foundation is the world’s largest nonprofit membership organisation dedicated to planting trees. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is a specialised agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger. Both organisations came together in 2019 to found Tree Cities of the World. The programme is a global effort to recognise cities and towns committed to ensuring that their urban forests and trees are properly maintained, sustainably managed, and duly celebrated.

To earn Tree Cities of the World recognition, Auckland Council demonstrated its commitment by meeting five programme standards: establish responsibility for the care of trees, set rules to govern the management of forests and trees, maintain an updated inventory or assessment of local tree resources, allocate resources for a tree management plan, and hold an annual celebration of trees to educate residents.